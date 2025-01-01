English
International Shia News Agency
Bangladesh: Rohingya Muslim refugees camps feeling impact of USA’s aid cut

Shafaqna English- Recent USA government’s executive order suspending aid funding worldwide has already started to affect the Rohingya Muslim refugees in Bangladesh camps, a top refugee affairs official said.

The Rohingya, a mostly Muslim ethnic minority, lived for centuries in Myanmar’s western Rakhine state but were stripped of their citizenship in the 1980s. Since then, many of them have fled to Bangladesh, with about 700,000 arriving in 2017 after a military crackdown that the UN has been referring to as a textbook case of ethnic cleansing by Myanmar.

Today, more than 1.3 million Rohingya are cramped inside 33 camps in Cox’s Bazar district on the southeast coast of Bangladesh — the world’s largest refugee settlement.

Source: New Arab

www.shafaqna.com

