English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsEuropeFeatured 3Other News

Anti-Muslim sentiment everywhere in Switzerland

0

Shafaqna English- Anti-Muslim sentiment is prevalent in all areas of life in Switzerland, according to a study published by the Swiss Center for Islam and Society.

“It’s not just an individual problem, there is a structural problem. Anti-Muslim sentiment is deeply rooted in our society,” said Co-Author Hansjörg Schmid from the Swiss Center for Islam and Society. This type of xenophobia is evident in a wide variety of institutions, including education, work, police, and media.

The authors assume a large number of unreported cases. Out of 2,471 Muslims who perceived discrimination, only one person reported it, according to the study.

“Many of those affected lack the confidence to seek help from institutions because they are afraid that their concerns will not be taken seriously,” said Marianne Helfer Head of the Federal Commission against Racism that commissioned this study.

Source: Swiss Info

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Report: Anti-Muslim hate speech soars in Modi-led India

leila yazdani

Germany: Over 1550 anti-Muslim hate crimes recorded in 2024

leila yazdani

London: 7 Mosques-schools vandalised with Islamophobic graffiti

leila yazdani

India: Tripura becomes anti-Muslim state

leila yazdani

India: Himachal Pradesh witnessing anti-Muslim campaign

nafiseh yazdani

Guardian: Anti-Muslim Hate Rises in USA

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.