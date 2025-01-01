Anti-Muslim sentiment everywhere in Switzerland

Shafaqna English- Anti-Muslim sentiment is prevalent in all areas of life in Switzerland, according to a study published by the Swiss Center for Islam and Society.

“It’s not just an individual problem, there is a structural problem. Anti-Muslim sentiment is deeply rooted in our society,” said Co-Author Hansjörg Schmid from the Swiss Center for Islam and Society. This type of xenophobia is evident in a wide variety of institutions, including education, work, police, and media.

The authors assume a large number of unreported cases. Out of 2,471 Muslims who perceived discrimination, only one person reported it, according to the study.

“Many of those affected lack the confidence to seek help from institutions because they are afraid that their concerns will not be taken seriously,” said Marianne Helfer Head of the Federal Commission against Racism that commissioned this study.

Source: Swiss Info

www.shafaqna.com