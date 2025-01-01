Afghanistan: Several highways re-open after heavy snowfall

Shafaqna English- Several highways in the Afghanistan have been re-opened to traffic after being closed for nearly two days, the Ministry of Public Works stated.

According to the ministry, these highways were blocked due to heavy snowfall, and some, like the Salang Pass, have been reopened exclusively for passenger vehicles.

Haqshenas Spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Works, mentioned that the Salang highway has not been fully cleared yet, and efforts to completely reopen it are still ongoing.

Source: Tolo News

