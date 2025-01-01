English
International Shia News Agency
Gaza: Palestinians prepare for Ramadhan among ruins

Shafaqna English- In Gaza, residents have started preparing for the holy Month of Ramadhan by adorning streets and homes with lanterns, banners, and colorful flags.

Despite the widespread devastation left by Israeli war, Palestinian residents of Gaza are trying to rebuild their communities with symbols of faith and resilience.

Handmade decorations, glowing crescent moons, and colourful lights now hang between buildings, bringing a sense of unity and hope ahead of this weekend’s start of the Islamic month of fasting.

Source: Middle East Monitor

www.shafaqna.com

