First phase of Sports Boulevard in Riyadh

Shafaqna English- The Sports Boulevard Foundation announced the launch of five new destinations in the first phase of the Sports Boulevard project in Riyadh.

The new destinations include Wadi Hanifah, the Promenade, the Arts Tower, a loop track at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University, and the Sands Sports Park.

These destinations will open to visitors on Feb. 27. The Sports Boulevard Foundation said the Sports Boulevard project’s length now stands at 83 km, with overall progress reaching 40%.

Source: Arab News

