Ahkam Graph: The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa About “Fasting – Education”

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about “Fasting – Education”.

Question: I have to study and go to university in the Month of Ramadhan, can I break my fast in order to better concentrate during the exams?

Answer : It is obligatory to observe fast and it is not permissible to break it for the said reason. However, it is permissible to go out of the city with the intention of traveling as far as 44 kilometers which is the required distance for a traveler to break his fast. He should observe the Qadha of that day after the Month of Ramadhan and there is no Kaffarah for breaking the fast.

One should travel 44 kilometers to break his fast. If the outward and return distances make 44 km, he should break his fast. Remember, the beginning of 8 farsakh (44 km) should be calculated from a point beyond which he will be deemed a traveler, and this point is represented by the last boundary of a city.

