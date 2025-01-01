English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Other NewsReligious Questions

Ahkam Graph: The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa About “Fasting – Education”

0

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about “Fasting – Education”.

Question: I have to study and go to university in the Month of Ramadhan, can I break my fast in order to better concentrate during the exams?

Answer: It is obligatory to observe fast and it is not permissible to break it for the said reason. However, it is permissible to go out of the city with the intention of traveling as far as 44 kilometers which is the required distance for a traveler to break his fast. He should observe the Qadha of that day after the Month of Ramadhan and there is no Kaffarah for breaking the fast.
One should travel 44 kilometers to break his fast. If the outward and return distances make 44 km, he should break his fast. Remember, the beginning of 8 farsakh (44 km) should be calculated from a point beyond which he will be deemed a traveler, and this point is represented by the last boundary of a city.

www.shafaqna.com

 

Related posts

Ahkam Graph: The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa About “Fasting – Weakness”

parniani

Ahkam Graph: The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa About “Fasting – Working”

parniani

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Fasting”

parniani

Ahkam Graph: The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa About “Fasting”

parniani

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Moon Sighting”

parniani

Ahkam Graph: The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa About “Moon Sighting”

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.