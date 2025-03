Shafaqna English- Why Quran? presented: The Life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), described by Sheikh Azhar Nasser. “In the first 5 months of the Quranic revelation 46 Surahs were revealed, and they highlight the situation of the early Muslims. Sheikh Azhar also describes who the earliest converts are and what the evidence indicates about when Abu Bakr converted to Islam.”

The First Five Months | The Life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)- Part 14

Part of series: The Life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) by Sheikh Azhar Nasser

www.shafaqna.com