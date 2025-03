Shafaqna English- A selection from the translated Nahjul-Balaghah with commentary by Martyr Ayatollah Murtaza Mutahhari and edited by Yasin T. Al-Jibouri.

One of the outstanding characteristics of Imam Ali’s sayings, which have come down to us in the form of Nahjul-Balagha, is that such sayings are not confined to any particular field alone. Ali (AS), in his own words, has not trodden one single path only but has covered diverse grounds which occasionally are quite antithetical. Nahjul-Balagha is a masterpiece but not of the kind which excels in one single field such as the epic, the ghazal, the sermon, the praise, the satire or the love poetry. Rather, it covers multifarious fields as shall be elaborated on. In fact, works which are masterpieces in a particular field do, indeed, exist; nevertheless, their number is not great, and they are countable. The number of works which cover numerous subjects but are not masterpieces is quite large. But the characteristic that a work be simultaneously a masterpiece without restricting itself to any one particular subject is an exclusive merit of Nahjul-Balagha. With the exception of the Holy Quran, which is altogether a different subject to be dealt with independently,

what masterpiece is comparable to Nahjul-Balagha’s versatility?

Speech is the spirit’s envoy, and the words of a man relate to the sphere in which his spirit dwells. Naturally, a speech which pertains to multiple spheres is characteristic of a spirit which is too creative to be confined to a single sphere. Since the spirit of Ali (AS) is not limited to a particular domain but encompasses various spheres and he, in the terminology of Islamic mystics, is al-Insan al-Kamil (a perfect man), alkawn al-jami` (the complete microcosm) and jami’ kullal-hadarat30 (the possessor of all higher virtues), so his speech is not limited to any one particular sphere. Accordingly, as we should say, in terms current nowadays, that Ali’s merit lies in the multi-dimensional nature of his speech, that it is different from one-dimensional works. The allembracing nature of Ali’s spirit and his speech is not a recent discovery. It is a feature which has invoked a sense of wonder since at least one thousand years. It was this quality that had attracted the attention of

Sayyid ar-Radi a thousand years ago, and he fell in love with Ali’s speeches and writings. He writes saying, “Of Ali’s wonderful qualities, which exclusively belong to him, none sharing them with him, is that

when one reflects upon his discourses regarding abstinence (zuhd), and his exhortations concerning spiritual awareness, for a while one totally forgets that the speaker of these words was a person of the highest social and political caliber, one who ruled over vast regions during his time, and his word was an order for all. Even for a moment, the thought does not enter the reader’s mind that the speaker of these words might have been inclined to anything except piety and seclusion, anything except devotion and worship, having selected a quiet corner of his house or a cave in some mountain valley where he heard no voice except his own and knew nobody except himself, being totally oblivious of the world and its hustle and bustle. It is unbelievable that those sublime discourses on asceticism, detachment and abstinence and those spiritual exhortations came from somebody who pierced the enemy’s ranks and went fighting to the very heart of their forces, with a sword in his hand, poised to sever the enemy heads, and who threw many a mighty warrior down from his steed, causing him to roll into blood and dust. Blood drips from the edge of his

sword and yet he is the most pious of saints and the most devoted of sages.”

Sayyid ar-Radi adds saying, “Frequently, I discuss this matter with friends, and it equally invokes their sense of wonder.”

Shaikh Muhammad `Abdo, too, was profoundly moved by this aspect of Nahjul-Balagha, and it made him marvel at its swiftly changing scenes which take the reader on a journey through different worlds. He

makes a note of it in the Introduction to his commentary of Nahjul-Balagha.

Aside from his speech, in general, Ali (AS) had a spirit that was universal, all-embracing, and multi dimensional, and he has always been eulogized for this quality. He is a just ruler, a devotee who remains awake all night long worshipping Allah; he weeps in the niche of prayer (mihrab) and smiles on the battlefield. He is a tough warrior and a softhearted and kind guardian. He is a philosopher of profound insight and an able general. He is a teacher, a preacher, a judge, a jurist, a peasant and a writer. He is a perfect man whose great soul envelops all spheres of the human spirit.

Safi al-Din al-Hilli (1277-1349 A.D.) says the following about him:

Opposites have come together in thy attributes, And for that thou has no rivals.

A devout, a ruler, a man of forbearance, and a courageous one,

A lethal warrior, an ascetic, a pauper yet generous to others,

Traits which never gathered in one man and the like of which

none ever possessed;

A gentleness and charm to abash the morning breeze,

A valor and might to melt sturdy rocks;

Poetry cannot describe the glory of thy soul, Your multi-faceted personality is above the comprehension of all critics.

Apart from what has been said, an interesting point is that in spite of the fact that Ali’s discourses are about spiritual and moral issues, in them his literary charm and eloquence have attained their peak. Ali (AS) has not dealt with popular poetic themes such as love, wine and vainglory, which are fertile subjects for literary expression in prose and poetry.

Moreover, he did not aim at displaying his skills in the are of oratory. Speech for him was a means and not an end in itself. Neither did he intend to create an object of are nor did he wish to be known as an author of a

literary masterpiece. Above all, his words have a universality which transcends the limits of time and place. His addressee is the human being within every person; accordingly, his message does not know any frontier

although, generally, time and place impose limits on the outlook of a speaker and confine his personality.

The main aspect of the miraculous nature of the Quran is that its subjects and themes are altogether at variance with those current during the time of its revelation. It marks the beginning of a new era in literature

and deals with another world and a different sphere. The beauty and charm of its style and its literary excellence are truly miraculous. In these aspects, too, as is the case with its other features, Nahjul-Balagha comes closer to the Quran. In truth, it is the offspring of the Holy Quran.

