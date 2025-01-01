IOM: Over 500,000 Afghans displaced by climate disasters in 2024

Shafaqna English- In 2024, over half a million people in Afghanistan were displaced due to climate disasters, according to a report published on Tuesday (25 Feb 2025) by the International Organization for Migration.

“Nearly 9 million individuals were impacted by climate hazards in the last 12 months, with over 500,000 displaced by floods, drought, and other disasters,” IOM said.

“Roughly three in five of those displaced relocated elsewhere within their province of origin,” with the western Herat and Farah provinces among the hardest hit, it said.

This week, 39 people were killed due to floods, hail, and storms in southwestern Afghanistan, mainly in Farah, according to local authorities.

Afghanistan is among the poorest countries in the world after decades of war and is ranked the sixth most vulnerable to climate change, which is spurring extreme weather.

Drought, floods, land degradation, and declining agricultural productivity are key threats, according to the United Nations.

