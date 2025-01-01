UN’s Chief calls for peace and justice ahead of Ramadhan

Shafaqna English- As Muslims worldwide prepare to welcome the Holy Month of Ramadhan, UN’s Secretary-General António Guterres has called for compassion, empathy, and generosity. He urged people everywhere to embrace their shared humanity and strive for a more just and peaceful world.

“In this Holy Month, let us all be uplifted by these values and embrace our common humanity to build a more just and peaceful world for all,” he said in a message. He also extended a special message of support to those experiencing hardship, displacement, and violence.

“I stand with all those who are suffering. From Gaza and the wider region, to Sudan, the Sahel and beyond,” he said, joining those observing Ramadhan in calling for peace and mutual respect.

Source: News.un.org

