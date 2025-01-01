English
Thailand Deports 48 Uighurs to China

Shafaqna English- Thailand has deported at least 40 Uighurs to China’s Xinjiang region despite human rights concerns.

Thailand’s Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai confirmed the deportation on Thursday (27 Feb 2025), telling the Reuters news agency that China gave assurance that the Uighurs sent back to Xinjiang would be looked after.

Last month, UN’s rights experts had pleaded with the Thai government not to deport 48 Uighurs, warning that they were at risk of persecution. The 48 were part of a group of 300 who fled China and were arrested in 2014. Some were sent back to China and others to Turkiye, with the rest kept in Thailand. At least two died in custody.

On Thursday, China’s Ministry of Public Security said 40 Chinese “illegal migrants” had been deported from Thailand “under… international law”.

Source: Aljazeera

