USA fund cuts leading to potentially devasting impacts on women

Shafaqna English- The United States has withdrawn $377 million in funding for the UN’s reproductive and sexual health agency, UNFPA, it was confirmed on Thursday (27 Feb 2025), potentially leading to devastating effects on women and girls.

“At 7pm on 26 February, UNFPA was informed that nearly all of our grants (48 as of now) with USAID and the USA State Department have been terminated,” the UN’s agency said in a statement.

“This decision will have devastating impacts on women and girls and the health and aid workers who serve them in the world’s worst humanitarian crises.”

Source: News.un.org

www.shafaqna.com