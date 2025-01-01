The Grand Ayatollah Sistani announced Sunday (02 March 2025) as first day of Ramadhan

Shafaqna English– The Grand Ayatollah Sistani has declared Saturday (01 Mar 2025) as the last day of the Month of Sha’ban.

According to a report from Shafaqna in Najaf Ashraf, based on the announcement from the office of the great religious authority of the Shia world, Saturday will complete the Month of Sha’ban, and Sunday (March 2, 2025) will be the first day of the holy Month of Ramadhan (1446 AH).

In this regard, a statement from the office of The Grand Ayatollah Sistani mentioned that the sighting of the crescent moon of Ramadhan was not confirmed on Friday (28 Feb 2025) evening, so Saturday (March 1, 2025) will be the last day of Sha’ban in Iraq and the surrounding areas. Therefore, Sunday will be declared as the first day of the holy Month of Ramadhan in these regions.”

Arabic text:

أعلنَ مكتبُ سماحة السيد السيستاني (دام ظلّه) في النجف الأشرف أن يوم غدٍ السبت هو المكمّل لشهر شعبان ، ويوم الأحد الموافق (٢٠٢٥/٣/٢ م) هو الأول من شهر رمضان المبارك لعام ١٤٤٦ للهجرة، ونسألكم الدعاء