Representative of Religious Authority in Europe: Ramadhan Is an Opportunity For Reform

Shafaqna English- Seyyed Morteza Kashmiri, Representative of the Supreme Religious Authority in Europe, emphasized the true essence of fasting and its spiritual goals in a message for Ramadhan.

According to Shafaqna, he referred to the words of Imam Ridha (AS) and highlighted that fasting is not limited to abstaining from food and drink, but is an opportunity for self-discipline, spiritual purification, fulfilling trusts, removing grudges, and reforming individual and social behaviors.

He pointed out that some people believe that Allah (SWT) requires God’s servants to suffer hunger and thirst, whereas the main objective of fasting is the moral and social education of Muslims. He stressed the importance of respecting the rights of others, avoiding oppression, and fulfilling trusts, warning that acts of worship without adhering to these principles lack true value.

Kashmiri also emphasized the social aspect of fasting, calling for strengthening family relationships, maintaining ties of kinship, and helping the needy. He urged attention to individual and social responsibilities, including avoiding hoarding and respecting public rights, and reminded that Ramadhan is an opportunity for purifying hearts, improving relationships, and achieving divine piety.

In conclusion, he urged Muslims to take advantage of this blessed month to improve their ethics and behavior and prayed to Allah to make all of them among the pious.

