Al-Aqsa Mosque: 60,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 28 February 2025

Shafaqna English- Around 60,000 Palestinians performed the Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem.

Israeli police forces obstructed Muslim worshipers’ entry to the Al-Aqsa Mosque through its gates, and brutally attacked them, especially young men, and checked their IDs.

Eyewitnesses affirmed that the Israeli forces arrested the worshiper Khair al-Shimy at al-Sahira gate and took him to Salah al-Din Police Station.

The Israeli forces also prevented worshippers from performing the Friday prayer on the roads in the vicinity of the Al-Aqsa Mosque after being denied access to the holy site. They forced them to leave the Asbat area.

The police forces also set up iron barriers around the Old City, stopped and searched young men, and prevented them from reaching the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Earlier, Palestinian calls were launched to intensify Palestinian presence at the Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan and to thwart Israeli Judaization plans.

The calls also stressed the importance of protecting the holy site in light of the escalating Israeli threats against Islamic sanctities.

Source: Palestinian Information Center 

www.shafaqna.com

