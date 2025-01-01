[Video & Audio] Dua Abu Hamza Thumali

Shafaqna English- The Supplication of Abi Hamza al-Thumali is narrated from Imam Sajjad (AS) and is one of the most precious and well-known of prayers, enjoying a high status amongst great scholars. Abi Hamza al-Thumali, the narrator of this beautiful du’a, was one of the prominent students of Imam Zayn al-‘Abidin (AS) and this du’a has been named after him.-‘Misbah al-Mutahajjid’

إِلٰهِي لاَ تُؤَدِّبْنِي بِعُقُوبَتِكَ

ilahi la tu’addibni bi`uqubatika

O Allah, do not discipline me by means of Your punishment

وَلاَ تَمْكُرْ بِي فِي حِيلَتِكَ

wa la tamkur bi fi hilatika

and do not subject me to Your planned strategy.

مِنْ أَيْنَ لِيَ ٱلْخَيْرُ يَا رَبِّ

min ayna liya alkhayru ya rabbi

How can I attain welfare, O Lord,

وَلاَ يُوجَدُ إِلاَّ مِنْ عِنْدِكَ

wa la yujadu illa min `indika

while it is not found elsewhere save with You?

وَمِنْ أَيْنَ لِيَ ٱلنَّجَاةُ

wa min ayna liya alnnajatu

How can I find redemption

وَلاَ تُسْتَطَاعُ إِلاَّ بِكَ

wa la tustata`u illa bika

while it cannot be attained save through You?

لاَ ٱلَّذِي أَحْسَنَ ٱسْتَغْنَىٰ عَنْ عَوْنِكَ وَرَحْمَتِكَ

la alladhi ahsana istaghna `an `awnika wa rahmatika

Neither he who has done righteous deeds can dispense with Your aid and mercy

وَلاَ ٱلَّذِي أَسَاءَ وَٱجْتَرَأَ عَلَيْكَ

wa la alladhi asa’a wa ijtara’a `alayka wa lam yurdika

nor can he who did evildoings, dare to challenge you,

وَلَمْ يُرْضِكَ خَرَجَ عَنْ قُدْرَتِكَ

kharaja `an qudratika

and did not arrive at Your pleasure find an exit out of Your power.

Repeat this phrase as many times as possible in one breath:

يَا رَبِّ …

ya rabbi

O Lord…

Then continue…

