Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 3:77)

By: Mohammad Sobhanie

Distortion of Facts

بِسْمِ اللَّـهِ الرَّحْمَـٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ

إِنَّ الَّذِينَ يَشْتَرُونَ بِعَهْدِ اللَّهِ وَأَيْمَانِهِمْ ثَمَنًا قَلِيلًا أُولَٰئِكَ لَا خَلَاقَ لَهُمْ فِي الْآخِرَةِ وَلَا يُكَلِّمُهُمُ اللَّهُ وَلَا يَنظُرُ إِلَيْهِمْ يَوْمَ الْقِيَامَةِ وَلَا يُزَكِّيهِمْ وَلَهُمْ عَذَابٌ أَلِيمٌ ‎﴿٧٧﴾‏

3:77 Indeed, those who exchange the covenant of Allah (SWT) and their oaths (in God’s Holy Names) for a small price will have no share in the Hereafter, and Allah (SWT) will not speak to them or look at them on the Day of Resurrection, nor will God purify them; and they will have a painful punishment.

Commentary: A group of Jewish scholars, such as “Abū Rāfi” (اَبو رافِع), “Huyayy ibn Akhtab” (حيي بن أخطب), and “Ka’b ibn Al–Ashraf” (كعب بن الأشرف), found their social status in Medina deteriorating with the arrival of the Prophet (PBUH). Fearing a complete loss of their social status and influence, they were driven to desperate measures to weaken people’s faith in the Prophet (PBUH). They resorted to forging the verses of the Torah that prophesied the arrival of a prophet with traits and characteristics that matched the Prophet of Islam (PBUH).

They even went as far as to swear that these distorted verses were from God. The revelation of the above verse served as a severe warning to them, underscoring the gravity of their actions and the consequences they would face. The rationale behind their dishonesty was as follows:

The Scripture contained verses describing the foretold prophet’s personality and characteristics. Before the advent of Islam, the Jews of Medina were waiting for the promised prophet to arrive and bring them victory over the Bedouin of the Arabian Peninsula [1]. This fact was well-known among the people in the region.

The Jewish scholars distorted the related verses so that they no longer matched the traits of the Prophet (PBUH). In this way, they could convince the people of Medina that Muhammad’s (PBUH) characteristics did not match those of the foretold prophet in the Scriptures; hence, he was not the Prophet they sought. They hoped that this statement would create doubt in the minds of new Muslims and eventually persuade them to turn away from Islam, a desperate but fervent hope in their dire situation.

A group of commentators have also said that the above verse was revealed about “Al-Ash’ath ibn Qays” (الأَشْعَث بْن قَيس), a figure in Islamic history who wanted to usurp a land with a false claim. When he was ready to take an oath to prove his claim, the above verse was revealed, and at that moment, Ash’ath ibn Qays became afraid, confessed the truth, and withdrew his claim.

The Verse reads: “Indeed, those who exchange the covenant of Allah (SWT) (إِنَّ الَّذِينَ يَشْتَرُونَ بِعَهْدِ اللَّهِ) and their oaths which they have taken in God’s Holy Names (وَأَيْمَانِهِمْ) for a small price (ثَمَنًا قَلِيلًا)” will be subject to five kinds of punishments:

They will have no share of eternal blessings in the Hereafter (أُولَٰئِكَ لَا خَلَاقَ لَهُمْ فِي الْآخِرَةِ).

Allah (SWT) will neither speak to them (وَلَا يُكَلِّمُهُمُ اللَّهُ) 3- nor look at them on the Day of Resurrection (وَلَا يَنظُرُ إِلَيْهِمْ يَوْمَ الْقِيَامَةِ).

Allah (SWT) will not purify them in this world or the Hereafter (وَلَا يُزَكِّيهِمْ).

They will have painful punishment (وَلَهُمْ عَذَابٌ أَلِيمٌ).

From these expressions, it is clear that God will communicate with God’s believing servants directly or through angels on the Day of Judgment. This exclusive communication will bring them joy and happiness, proving God’s attention and care for them. This special attention and care from God is not a physical gaze but a spiritual connection that comforts the faithful.

However, those who exchange divine verses for material gain will be deprived of God’s care and attention. It is also evident that God does not communicate through spoken words because God is pure and beyond physical embodiment. Instead, He conveys messages through inspiration in the heart or creates sound waves in space, much like the words that Prophet Musa (AS) heard from the burning bush on Mount Tur.

“Thamanan Qalīlan” (ثَمَنًا قَلِيلًا) means “a small price.” The phrase “Those who exchange the covenant of Allah (SWT) and their oaths (in God’s Holy Names) for a small price” means any earthly gains and profits from breaking Allah’s (SWT) covenant and swearing falsely in His name are insignificant compared to the severity of ill consequences.

Stages of Nearness to God: The five types of consequences mentioned in this Verse regarding “breaking a covenant” and “making false oaths” seem to relate to the stages of drawing closer to or distancing oneself from God. When a person draws near to God and follows the path of God’s closeness, they are guided and directed by a series of spiritual blessings. God begins communicating with them as they draw closer, providing further guidance.

The more they approach, the more God looks upon them with mercy, offering a sense of support. When they get even closer, God purifies them of the impacts of their sinful mistakes, guiding them away from pain and directing them toward God’s Blessings.

In contrast, those who choose to break the covenant and misuse the names of God find themselves increasingly distant from God, losing the blessings they once had. As they move further away, they feel the weight of their actions and the loss of His presence. Verse 174 of Surah Al-Baqarah, which shares some similarities with this Verse, further explains its meaning:

إِنَّ الَّذِينَ يَكْتُمُونَ مَا أَنزَلَ اللَّهُ مِنَ الْكِتَابِ وَيَشْتَرُونَ بِهِ ثَمَنًا قَلِيلًا ۙ أُولَٰئِكَ مَا يَأْكُلُونَ فِي بُطُونِهِمْ إِلَّا النَّارَ وَلَا يُكَلِّمُهُمُ اللَّهُ يَوْمَ الْقِيَامَةِ وَلَا يُزَكِّيهِمْ وَلَهُمْ عَذَابٌ أَلِيمٌ ‎﴿١٧٤﴾‏

2:174 Indeed, they who conceal what Allah has sent down of the Book and exchange it for a small price – those consume not into their bellies except the Fire. And Allah (SWT) will not speak to them on the Day of Resurrection, nor will God purify them. And they will have a painful punishment.

[1] Al-Baqarah (2:89)