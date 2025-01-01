UNICEF: 500,000 Lebanese children unable to attend school

During the UN Office’s weekly press briefing in Geneva, Ettie Higgins, Deputy Representative in Lebanon, provided a grim update on the situation.

Higgins highlighted the significant toll that Israel’s ongoing attacks on Lebanon are taking on people, particularly children, who are enduring severe trauma and hardship.

According to UNICEF’s latest report, children in Lebanon, particularly in areas like Baalbek and the Bekaa Valley, continue to endure immense suffering despite the ceasefire.