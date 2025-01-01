UK: Government launches working group on Anti-Muslim Hatred definition

Shafaqna English- In the UK, a new working group has been formed to provide the government with a definition of Anti-Muslim Hatred and Islamophobia.

A new working group has been established to provide the government with a definition of Anti-Muslim Hatred/Islamophobia, supporting a wider stream of work to tackle the unacceptable incidents of anti-Muslim hatred.

It will advise the government on how to best understand, quantify, and define prejudice, discrimination, and hate crimes targeted against Muslims.

A new group set to deliver a definition of Anti-Muslim Hatred/Islamophobia within six months as incidents of anti-Muslim hatred reach the highest number on record in 2024.

The definition will guide government and other bodies in supporting further action on tackling religiously motivated hate, delivering on the Plan for Change’s safer streets mission.

Source: Gov.UK

www.shafaqna.com