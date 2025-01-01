English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other NewsUk

UK: Government launches working group on Anti-Muslim Hatred definition

0

Shafaqna English-  In the UK, a new working group has been formed to provide the government with a definition of Anti-Muslim Hatred and Islamophobia.

A new working group has been established to provide the government with a definition of Anti-Muslim Hatred/Islamophobia, supporting a wider stream of work to tackle the unacceptable incidents of anti-Muslim hatred.

It will advise the government on how to best understand, quantify, and define prejudice, discrimination, and hate crimes targeted against Muslims.

A new group set to deliver a definition of Anti-Muslim Hatred/Islamophobia within six months as incidents of anti-Muslim hatred reach the highest number on record in 2024.

The definition will guide government and other bodies in supporting further action on tackling religiously motivated hate, delivering on the Plan for Change’s safer streets mission.

Source:  Gov.UK

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

USA: CAIR condemns Elon Musk for ‘reckless’ comment on American Muslim groups

nafiseh yazdani

Austrian Governor declares “fight against Islam”

leila yazdani

UK: Muslim Council calls on government to adopt Islamophobia definition

leila yazdani

MEE: Austrian far-right victory expected to implement harsher anti-Muslim policies

leila yazdani

How does Islamophobia affect social and personal life of Muslims?

asadian

Special Envoy Says Islamophobia Normalized in Australia

nafiseh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.