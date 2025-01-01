English
UN rights chief: Myanmar is facing one of world’s worst human rights crises

Shafaqna English-Myanmar is mired in one of the world’s worst human rights crises, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said.
Addressing the Human Rights Council on Friday, he detailed the devastating toll of the ongoing conflict and economic collapse on civilians – many of whom have been displaced by the fighting.

Earlier in the day, the Council discussed the deteriorating situation in South Sudan, having heard a report from rights investigators serving on the Commission on Human Rights in the country.

“Conflict, displacement, and economic collapse have combined to cause pain and misery across Myanmar, and civilians are paying a terrible price,” Türk said.

Source: News.un.org

