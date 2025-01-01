English
Does Brushing Teeth Break the Fast? Answer by Ayatollah Sistani

Shafaqna English– The Grand Ayatollah Sistani, has responded to a question regarding “brushing teeth while fasting.”

Question: Does rinsing the mouth and teeth with a brush and toothpaste invalidate the fast?

Answer: Brushing teeth during the month of Ramadan does not break the fast as long as the fasting person does not swallow the toothpaste particles that have mixed with the saliva. The small amount that is lost in the saliva does not harm the fast.

