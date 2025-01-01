Is I’tikaf Only Recommended in the Month of Rajab? Answer by Ayatollah Sistani

Shafaqna English– The Grand Ayatollah Sistani has answered a question regarding I’tikaf.
According to Shafaqna, the text of the question and answer is as follows:
Question: Is I’tikaf only recommended in Rajab?
Answer: I’tikaf is always recommended, and it is emphasized during the month of Ramadhan. We have not found any evidence to suggest its specificity to the month of Rajab.
