UK: FA Cup matches to pause for Muslim players to break fast during Ramadan

Shafaqna English- FA Cup matches will temporarily pause during Ramadan to allow Muslim players to break their fast, following a directive from the Football Association.

To accommodate players observing the fast, the FA’s matchday guidelines state that referees can allow a short pause at an agreed-upon time, though the break cannot be used for tactical discussions or as a general drinks break.

The FA has confirmed that an approximate time for the pause will be determined in advance based on sunset timings.

Source: New Arab

