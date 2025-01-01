English
How to Break the Fast Without Being Obliged to Pay the Kaffara? The Ayatollah Makarem’s Fatwa

Shafaqna English– Ayatollah al-Uzma Makarem has responded to a question regarding “how to break the fast without being obliged to pay the kaffara.”

Question: Some individuals are unable to continue fasting until sunset for any reason, but they do not wish to incur the kaffara. What solution do you recommend?

Answer: The only way to break the fast in such cases is to leave the city before midday by the legally specified distance (21.5 kilometers) and break the fast there, then return.

