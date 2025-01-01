Ruling on Fasting While Abandoning One’s Homeland | Answer by Ayatollah Sistani

Shafaqna English– The Grand Ayatollah Sistani has issued a ruling regarding “fasting in one’s homeland.”

According to Shafaqna, the text of the ruling is as follows:

The term “homeland” refers to one of the following three places:

“Original homeland”: This refers to the main residence and dwelling place of the individual, which is usually the birthplace of the individual and where the individual lived after birth, typically the home of the parents. “Permanent adopted homeland”: This refers to a place that a person has chosen as their permanent residence and intends to stay there for the remainder of their life. “Temporary homeland”: This refers to a place where a person resides for work or study, even if they do not intend to remain there permanently. If the individual moves temporarily to another place for ten days or more, but it is still considered their place of residence by common custom, it is regarded as their homeland, referred to as “temporary adopted homeland.”

Therefore, a person who decides to reside for, say, a year and a half or more (for example, a student from Qom who chooses Tehran as their place of study for a year and a half or longer, living there from Sunday to Wednesday and returning to their family’s homeland (Qom) on Thursdays and Fridays), in the first two weeks, if the person does not intend to stay for ten days in Tehran, must, as a precaution, shorten and complete their prayer. After that, their prayer in Tehran, which is considered their temporary homeland, is complete.

However, if a person intends to stay somewhere that is not their original homeland for a short period, and this place is not considered their residence by custom, and they are regarded as a traveler intending to stay briefly before moving to another location, then that place does not count as their homeland.

It is important to note that in the second and third types of homeland (permanent adopted homeland and temporary adopted homeland), it does not matter whether the person independently chose this place or whether they adopted it by following another person.

For example, if a child is considered dependent on their parents and does not have independent decision-making in this matter (whether they are mature or immature), and if their parents choose a city like Mashhad as their permanent or temporary adopted homeland and live there, then Mashhad will also be considered the child’s homeland if they live there with their parents.

Istifta:

Question: I came to Iran from Dubai to visit my parents and I only have 8 days of leave. I am currently at my father’s house. Should I fast or not?

Answer: If your father’s city is not your birthplace, your prayer will be shortened, and your fast will not be valid. Likewise, if it is your birthplace but you have abandoned living there, then your prayer will be shortened, and your fast will not be valid. However, if it is your birthplace, and you have not abandoned living there, and you expect to return and live there again in the future, your prayer will be complete whenever the time for prayer comes, and your fast will be valid.

