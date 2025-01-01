English
Pakistan: Food shortages continue in Parachinar during Ramadan

Shafaqna English- 500,000 People in Parachinar and over 100 villages in Upper Kurram are facing severe hardships during Ramadan.

Due to road blockades, people are unable to access essential food supplies and medical treatment. The situation has worsened as the convoy carrying food supplies for Ramadan was looted by terrorists in the Bagan Mandori area.

The shortage of food and essential items has forced people to start fasting and endure hunger even before Ramadan. Meanwhile, recent rainfall and snowfall have further aggravated the crisis. Parachinar residents have demanded immediate action to ensure food supply for Ramadan and to safeguard public lives and property.

Source: ABNA

www.shafaqna.com

