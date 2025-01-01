The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa on Fasting When Doctor Says It is Not Harmful & Individual Believes It Could Be Harmful

Shafaqna English– The Grand Ayatollah Sistani has issued a Fatwa regarding “the harm of fasting according to a doctor.”

According to Shafaqna, the text of the Fatwa is as follows: If a person knows or is certain that fasting will not cause them significant harm, even though a doctor says it could be harmful, they must fast. However, if the person is certain, confident, or reasonably suspects that fasting will cause them significant harm (the kind of harm that is usually unbearable) or if the person has a rationally reasonable concern of harm, to the extent that this concern causes fear of harm, even if the doctor says fasting will not cause harm, it is not obligatory for them to fast, and they may break their fast.

Furthermore, if the potential harm is of a type that would be considered unlawful (Haram), it is obligatory for them to refrain from fasting and break their fast. In cases where the potential harm is not unlawful, the person may fast with the hope (Rajāʾ) that no harm will occur, and if it turns out that fasting did not cause significant harm, their fast will be valid.

www.shafaqna.com