Ramadan in Sudan is overshadowed by famine and inflation

Shafaqna English- On Sudan’s eastern coast, residents preparing for Ramadan are struggling to afford basic holiday staples as the ongoing war drives prices up.

The situation was much direr in areas hit directly by the nearly two-year war, where famine, displacement, severe shortages, and looting overshadowed the usual spirit of generosity and community of the holy Muslim month that began on Saturday.

At a market in Port Sudan, a relative haven in the east, prices are out of reach for many families.

Sugar, widely used in drinks and sweets to break the daily dawn-to-dusk fast, goes for 2,400 Sudanese pounds ($1) per kilo.

According to consumers, a kilo of veal costs 24,000 pounds and mutton 28,000.

Source: Arab News

