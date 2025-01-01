English
Saudi Arabia: Streets adorns with festive decorations

Shafaqna English- Streets across Saudi Arabia have been adorned with festive decorations, including illuminated crescents and lanterns.

Throughout Saudi Arabia, residents are embracing traditional Ramadan customs by decorating their homes with welcoming messages and cheerful ornaments, exchanging heartfelt greetings, and organizing family gatherings.

These traditions play a vital role in strengthening bonds of kinship and fostering a strong sense of community during this sacred time.

Source: Arab News 

