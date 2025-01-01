English
UN Chief: Aid cuts to deprive millions of Afghans of healthcare

Shafaqna English- United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said that USA financial aid reductions will deprive more than 9 million people in Afghanistan of access to healthcare and support services.

He further emphasized that this decision will lead to the suspension of hundreds of mobile medical teams and other essential services.

“The consequences will be especially devastating for vulnerable people around the world. In Afghanistan, more than nine million people could lose access to health and protection services, as hundreds of mobile health teams and other critical programmes face suspension,” Guterres stated.

Source: Tolo News

