The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Receives Dr. Mohammad Taher

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, the Supreme Religious Authority, received Dr. Mohammad Taher Kamel Abu Ragheef Al-Moussawi, an Iraqi-British physician, on Saturday morning.

According to Shafaqna, the prominent Shia cleric attentively listened to Dr. Abu Ragheef’s account of the dire medical and health conditions in the Gaza Strip. He expressed appreciation for the doctor’s humanitarian efforts during his time there and wished him further success.

Dr. Mohammad Taher played a crucial role in providing medical assistance under extremely challenging conditions amid Israel’s attacks on Gaza. As a volunteer, he performed hundreds of surgeries and was part of a medical team affiliated with the “Fajr Scientific Institute”.

Following his meeting with the Grand Ayatollah Sistani, Dr. Mohammad Taher expressed his deep honor and pride, stating:

“I want to bring the world’s attention to what has happened in Gaza, as it was truly a contemporary Karbala. Its cause is a Hussaini cause. This thought stayed with me throughout my time in Gaza, where we constantly reminded ourselves: ‘We are Hussaini, we are revolutionaries, and we walk the path of Imam Hussain (AS).'”

Source: Shafaqna Persian

