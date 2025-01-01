Day 1: Fasting Beyond Hunger | The True Purpose of Ramadan [Video]

Shafaqna English- Imam Mahdi Association of Marjaeya (I.M.A.M) presented: The first day of Ramadan is here—the start of a journey that can transform our hearts and souls.

But let me ask you… what makes a fast truly meaningful? Is it just avoiding food and drink, or is there something deeper?

“O you who have believed, fasting has been prescribed for you… so that you may attain taqwa.” (Quran 2:183)

Are we fasting only with our stomachs, or with our hearts, minds, and actions?

Are we just going through the motions, or truly transforming?

The Prophet (PBUH) warns:

“There are those who fast, but gain nothing except hunger and thirst.”

This Day 1 Ramadan Supplication is a call to:

Fast with sincerity—beyond just hunger and thirst

Rise in worship with focus and devotion.

Awaken from distractions and strengthen our faith.

Start this holy month with a heart purified by forgiveness.

