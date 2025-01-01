English
Afghanistan: Ghazni residents complain of rising medicine prices

Shafaqna English- A number of Ghazni residents have expressed their frustration over the sharp increase in medicine prices.

They believe that due to the lack of a standardized pricing system, some pharmacy owners sell medicine at arbitrary prices.

Ahmad Malang, a resident of Ghazni, said: “They just take a Muslim’s money and put it in their pockets without considering how hard poor people work to earn it. We are drivers, we have sick family members, and we make only 300 afghani a day. But when we visit a doctor, they charge us 600 afghanis. If we go to another doctor, they demand 1,000 afghani.”

Source:Tolo News

