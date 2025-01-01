Lecture 1: It All Began With a Dream [Video]

English
Shafaqna English- Tasneem Institute presented: “Lecture 1: It All Began With a Dream | Sheikh Azhar Nasser | Ramadan 2025”

Shaykh Azhar Nasser’s Ramadan lecture series, “From the Well to the Throne,” explores the profound lessons from the story of Prophet Yusuf (AS) as narrated in the Quran. This series delves into the trials and triumphs of Yusuf, from being cast into a well by his own brothers to his eventual rise to power in Egypt. Through a Shia lens, Shaykh Azhar examines the themes of patience, divine wisdom, betrayal, and redemption, offering practical insights for modern believers. The series highlights how Yusuf’s unwavering faith and moral integrity shaped his journey and how his story serves as a timeless guide for navigating life’s challenges.

