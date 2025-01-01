Themes of Nahjul-Balagha

Shafaqna English- A selection from the translated Nahjul-Balaghah with commentary by Martyr Ayatollah Murtaza Mutahhari and edited by Yasin T. Al-Jibouri.

The variety of topics and themes discussed in Nahjul-Balagha unfolds a wide spectrum of problems that give color and hue to these heavenly discourses. The author of this dissertation has no pretension to

possess the ability to do the book full justice and analyze it in depth. I just intend to give a brief account of the variety of its themes, and it is my firm belief that others will come in the future who shall be able to do

justice to this masterpiece of human power of speech.

A Glance at the Varied Problems Covered by Nahjul-Balagha

The various topics covered in Nahjul-Balagha, everyone of which is worthy of discussion, may be outlined as follows:

• Theological and metaphysical issues;

• Mystic path and worship;

• Government and social justice;

• Ahl al-Bayt (x) and the issue of caliphate;

• Wisdom and admonition; the world and worldliness;

• Heroism and bravery

• Predictions, predictions, and eschatology;

• Prayers and invocations;

• Critiques of the contemporary society;

• Social philosophy;

• Islam and the Quran;

• Morality and self-discipline;

• Personalities… and a host of other topics.

Obviously, as the titles of the various chapters of the present book indicate, the writer of this Introduction does not make any claim that the topics cited above are all that can be found in Nahjul-Balagha. Neither

does he claim that he has done an exhaustive study of these topics, nor has he any pretension to being considered competent for undertaking such a task. That which is offered in these chapters is no more than a glimpse. Perhaps, in the future, with Divine assistance, after deriving a greater benefit from this inexhaustible treasure, the writer may be able to undertake a more comprehensive study. Or perhaps others may be blessed with the opportunity to accomplish such an undertaking. Allah is wise and, indeed, His assistance and help is the best.

