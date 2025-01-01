English
Gaza: Displaced Palestinians hold communal iftar on first day of Ramadan

Shafaqna English- Displaced Palestinians in Gaza’s Rafah gathered amidst the rubble for a communal iftar to break their fast together on the first day of Ramadan.

Local charities and volunteers worked to provide meals, while families pooled their resources to ensure that no one broke their fast alone.

The Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Gaza this year is marked by a fragile ceasefire that has paused over 15 months of total Israeli war on the besieged enclave. The ceasefire has allowed many Palestinians to return to their communities and start to rebuild their lives.

Source:  Middle East Monitor 

