MEE: British PM’s move against Palestinian refugees highlights collapse of liberal centre

Shafaqna English- British Prime Minister Keir reacted to the case of the Palestinian refugees in a manner that undermined the code that he – a human rights lawyer, as he never tires of reminding us – is supposed to uphold.

Take British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s recent response to a Palestinian family who came to the UK using a refugee scheme designed for Ukrainians.

Starmer was outraged. He went so far as to unreservedly agree with Tory leader Kemi Badenoch when she raised the case in the Commons. Prime ministers rarely give opposition leaders this kind of unqualified endorsement at the dispatch box.

Both Starmer and Badenoch were criticising the judge who upheld the Palestinians’ case. For this attack on the judiciary, the chief justice, Baroness Sue Carr, slapped them both down, saying such criticism undermined the independence of the courts.

If Starmer and Badenoch had a problem, they could launch an appeal as the proper route to redress rather than publicly criticising a judge unable to answer back, Carr told them.

And in this grain of sand, we can see the collapse of an entire social democratic/liberal ideology. The core elements of this ideology are meant to include equity and impartiality, the application of the rule of law without fear or favour, and the defence of a rules-based international order.

Source: Middle East Eye 

