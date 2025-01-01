English
Saudi Arabia launches Ramadan food safety campaign

Shafaqna English- The Saudi Food and Drug Authority, in collaboration with the Ministry of Municipalities, launched intensive regulatory campaigns to ensure the safety of food products during Ramadan.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the campaign focuses on verifying the quality of commonly consumed foods and ensuring compliance with health regulations.

It includes intensified inspections of food warehouses, sales outlets, and distribution centers to check the accuracy of food and nutritional data, assess compliance with transportation and storage requirements, and examine product tracking mechanisms.

These measures aim to keep markets free of unfit products while ensuring adherence to technical regulations and standard specifications, the SPA reported.

Source: New Arab

www.shafaqna.com

