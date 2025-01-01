Uzbek Shia Muslims visit Imam Reza (AS) shrine

Shafaqna English-A caravan of Shia Muslims from Uzbekistan has paid a visit to Imam Reza (AS) shrine.

The visit, arranged by Central Asia desk at the holy shrine’s Office for Foreign pilgrims’ Affairs, included various cultural programs for the 48-person group.

Previously arranged programs began with a warm welcome on the part of Razavi servants and also experts of the office.

Source: ABNA

www.shafaqna.com