Iraq: Ramadan nights in Baghdad light up with Suhoor stalls

Shafaqna English- Suhoor stalls began to appear on the streets of Baghdad, especially in the Karada district, during Ramadan.

Vendors are offering a variety of traditional dishes that Baghdad residents enjoy for their pre-dawn meal in preparation for the day’s fast.

Mohammed, a stall owner in Karada, told Shafaq News, “Today is the first day I begin working during Ramadan, and my stall features a variety of foods, such as jalfrezi, liver, potatoes, and kibbeh.”

He added that the demand in the early days of Ramadan is usually limited, but traffic picks up after the first week as people become accustomed to staying out late until “Suhoor” time, which revitalizes the markets and increases demand for the stalls.

On Saturday evening, the Iraqi Ministry of Interior issued new instructions regarding Ramadan procedures, announced by ministry spokesman Brigadier General Muqdad Miri.

According to a statement, “All restaurants, cafes, malls, and shopping areas will remain open, as will all other facilities, with Ramadan activities continuing in Baghdad and the provinces from Iftar until suhoor.”

Source: Shafaq News

www.shafaqna.com