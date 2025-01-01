Iraq’s poverty rate drops to 17.5%

Shafaqna English- Iraq’s poverty rate has declined to 17.5%, down from 20.05% in 2018, the Iraqi Ministry of Planning revealed.

The declaration also follows a population census that took place on November 20 and 21, marking an important turning point in Iraq’s future planning and growth since it was the first countrywide survey conducted in over 30 years.

The country’s population reached 46.11 million, according to the final results of the population census conducted by the Ministry of Planning.

According to the advisor to the prime minister for technical affairs, Mohamed Sahib Al-Daraji, Iraq’s gross domestic product (GDP) exceeded $260 billion.

Source: Iraqi News

