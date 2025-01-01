English
France bans Muslim football players from fasting during Ramadan

Shafaqna English- The French Football Federation (FFF) is under fire after banning Muslim players from fasting during Ramadan.

FFF reportedly told players observing Ramadan they can’t fast at Clairefontaine training camp. They can only make up for missed fasting days after international fixtures end.

“Hijab bans for women, and now there is a ban on fasting for players observing Ramadan. France continues to be champions of anti-Muslim behaviour,” said Canadian sports journalist Shireen Ahmed on X.

Source: Morocco World News

