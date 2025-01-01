[Video] A Supplication for Divine Nearness & Protection | Ramadan Reflections

Shafaqna English- Imam Mahdi Association of Marjaeya (I.M.A.M) presented: “Day 2: A Supplication for Divine Nearness & Protection | Ramadan Reflections”

Are we truly drawing closer to Allah this Ramadan, or are we unknowingly pushing ourselves away?

Today’s supplication is more than just a prayer—it’s a powerful plea for:

✅ Divine Nearness – To seek Allah’s pleasure and satisfaction

✅ Protection from His Wrath – To avoid sins that harden our hearts

✅ A Stronger Connection to the Quran – To ensure His words transform us, not just pass us by

“O God! Bring me closer to Your satisfaction, make me avoid Your wrath, and grant me the ability to recite Your verses.”

🔹 Are we only fasting from food, or are we purifying our souls?

🔹 Are we actively engaging with the Quran, or is it just a routine?

🔹 Are we avoiding spiritual toxins—like arrogance, envy, and heedlessness?

www.shafaqna.com