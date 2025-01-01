UN chief: Evolving geopolitical tensions amid dangerous nuclear rhetoric are a stark wake-up call for states

Shafaqna English- Dramatically evolving geopolitical tensions amid “dangerous nuclear rhetoric and threats” are a stark wake-up call for States to take action to support the legally binding atomic weapon ban treaty, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said.

“Critical disarmament instruments are being eroded,” said Izumi Nakamitsu, High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, who spoke on behalf of the UN chief at the opening of the third meeting of States parties to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which takes place at UN Headquarters in New York from 3 to 7 March.

She remained concerned that the current unpredictable situations may exacerbate the public’s fear and would increase belief in the “false narrative” that nuclear weapons are “the ultimate provider of security”.

Source: News.un.org

