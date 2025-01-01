Iraq: Hit minaret restoration has yet to begin due to a lack of financial allocations

Shafaqna English- The restoration of the historic Hit minaret in Al-Anbar has yet to begin due to a lack of financial allocations, an official said.



The stall comes despite repeated appeals from the General Authority for Antiquities to the Sunni Endowment, the property’s legal owner.

Al-Anbar’s Director of Antiquities, Ammar Ali Hamdi, told Shafaq News that cracks in the minaret’s structure and fractures in its base pose a serious risk, requiring urgent intervention to prevent a potential collapse.

“The minaret urgently needs specialized engineering restoration due to its precision and sensitivity,” he said.

