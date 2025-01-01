Converting nuclear energy into electricity via light emission

Shafaqna English- Researchers have developed a battery that can convert nuclear energy into electricity via light emission, a study suggests.

Using a combination of scintillator crystals, high-density materials that emit light when they absorb radiation, and solar cells, team, led by researchers from The Ohio State University, demonstrated that ambient gamma radiation could be harvested to produce a strong enough electric output to power microelectronics, like microchips.

To test this battery, which is a prototype about 4 cubic centimeters small, researchers used two different radioactive sources, cesium-137, and cobalt-60, some of the most significant fission products that come from spent nuclear fuel. The battery was tested at Ohio State’s Nuclear Reactor Laboratory. The NRL supports student and faculty research, student education, and service to industry — it does not produce electrical power.

Their results showed that when cesium-137 was used, the battery generated 288 nanowatts. Yet with the much stronger isotope cobalt-60, the battery produced 1.5 microwatts of power, about enough to switch on a tiny sensor.

According to the study, the team’s battery may also have experienced an increase in power due to the makeup of the prototype scintillator crystal the team opted to use. They found that even the shape and size of the crystals can impact the final electrical output, as a larger volume allows it to absorb more radiation and convert that extra energy into more light. A larger surface area also helps the solar cell generate power.

Source: Ohio State University

