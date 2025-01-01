A new treatment for sickle cell disease by “bone marrow transplant process”

Shafaqna English- A bone marrow transplant process is safe and curative for adults with sickle cell disease, according to results of a trial completed at about 20 cancer centers.

this reserch is a viable and less costly alternative to recently approved gene therapy products for sickle cell disease, the authors say.

During this type of transplant, called reduced-intensity haploidentical bone marrow transplantation, bone marrow is given by a “half-matched” donor, such as a parent, sibling, child, niece, nephew, aunt, uncle or cousin of the patient. This means the proteins that help the body’s immune system function, and which are present on a donor’s marrow cells, must match at least half of those proteins on the recipient’s cells to be a good fit and to not attack the recipient’s body after the transplant.

Before the transplant, patients are treated with low doses of chemotherapy and given total body irradiation. Following the transplant, they are given cyclophosphamide (a drug to prevent graft-versus-host disease, in which immune cells in the donor marrow attack their new host) and other drugs for up to one year.

Of 42 people with severe sickle cell disease who had the procedure during the trial, 95% were alive two years after the transplant, and 88% are considered cured and are experiencing no disease-related events. These results will be published in the Feb. 25 issue of The New England Journal of Medicine Evidence.

Source: Johns Hopkins Medicine

