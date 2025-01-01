OCHA: Millions in Afghanistan face hunger crisis amid Ramadan

Shafaqna English- Ramadan 2025 begins in Afghanistan while millions of people do not know where their next meal will come from, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned.

According to OCHA’s report, 14.8 million people in Afghanistan are facing food insecurity.

Meanwhile, the organization highlighted the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the country, stating that only $9.9M (0.9%) of the $1.09B needed for a response has been secured.

Gul Mir, a 48-year-old man, said that the harsh living conditions have forced him to move to Kabul to earn a living by polishing shoes. He is compelled to work to meet his family’s needs but earns no more than 100 afghani per day.

“I make 100 afghani a day. I have 10 family members to support, and with this 100 afghani, we have only eaten dry bread. It’s Ramadan, and I swear to God, I couldn’t even buy a small amount of cream. Yesterday, I sat all day and managed to polish only one shoe, earning just 20 afghani,” said Gul Mir, a Kabul resident.

Source: Tolo News

