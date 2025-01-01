English
Food prices soar as Israel blocks aid into Gaza

Shafaqna English- The price of essential goods has skyrocketed since Israel stopped all imports into Gaza, Al Jazeera reported.

Belal al-Helou described growing fear in Gaza City, where people are rushing to stockpile food. He noted that “prices have risen a lot” and warned that as long as the border crossings remain shut, “the prices will rise and increase even more”.

Adly al-Ghandour, another shopper, estimated that prices have already surged by “80 percent so far” and cautioned that if the closure continues, they could climb “200 percent”.

