Saudi Arabia: Northern Borders region lights up with Ramadan bonfire tradition

Shafaqna English- During Ramadan, the Northern Borders region lights up with one of its standout traditions: the Ramadan bonfire.

These Ramadan gatherings hold a special place in the community, strengthening family and neighborly bonds.

They provide a space for exchanging stories and experiences about the past, present, and future, the Saudi Press Agency reported recently.

In an interview with the SPA, local inhabitant Marawi Al-Sudairi explained that the fire is a symbol of generosity and togetherness and an integral part of the region’s culture.

Source: New Arab

